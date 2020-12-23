ELYSIA Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $622,815.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One ELYSIA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00136848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.33 or 0.00679818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00123214 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00373552 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00097526 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

ELYSIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

