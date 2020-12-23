eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Trading 22.3% Higher

eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) traded up 22.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.70. 8,148,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 2,526,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19.

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

