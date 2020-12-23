Emma Reeve Sells 5,720 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11,927.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

