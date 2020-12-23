Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 106.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,175,000 after purchasing an additional 219,067 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,713,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,291,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,128,000 after acquiring an additional 611,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 986,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 335,072 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $403.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy Hannam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $77,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

