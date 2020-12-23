Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.79

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 258127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $686.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,174 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $11,388,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 21.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

