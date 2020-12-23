Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have declined in the past six months. Elevated costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic have been hurdle for the company. Such high costs put pressure on the company’s bottom line during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Management highlighted that the pandemic-led rise in costs were mainly driven by efforts to meet elevated demand. Additionally, sales mix shifts and higher interest expenses were a drag. Nonetheless, the company continued to witness growth in its auto care and batteries business segments, which drove the top line in the reported quarter. Moreover distribution gains and higher replenishment volumes boosted organic sales. For fiscal 2021, the company expects net sales to grow in the band of 2-4%. Further, it is on track with measures to boost efficiency, such as streamlining supply chain operations.”

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $61,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $87,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 33.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

