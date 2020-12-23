Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Energous stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 33,941,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,503. The company has a market capitalization of $113.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.99. Energous has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 13,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $27,824.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 379,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,608.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,025 shares of company stock worth $95,895. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energous by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

