Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 1,623,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,570,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The company has a market cap of $698.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 98.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 146.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 241,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 143,537 shares during the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.