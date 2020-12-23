Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQNR. Barclays cut Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. 4,251,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,355,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

