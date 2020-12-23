Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$20.25. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 81.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$94.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$84.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$93.75.

Get Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$98.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.19. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.57 and a 1 year high of C$113.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.09.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.02 by C$1.28. The business had revenue of C$180.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 13.9899998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.07, for a total transaction of C$529,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,105,582.69. Also, Director Brian Leland sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.37, for a total transaction of C$129,784.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,856.83. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,106 in the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.