Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 364,928 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 313.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,928 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

AAPL opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average is $109.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

