Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Charles Schwab Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHW has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192,617 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,060,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,919,000 after acquiring an additional 87,307 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,612 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,927,000 after acquiring an additional 840,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $922,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,109,442 shares of company stock worth $52,277,204. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

