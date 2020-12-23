Eric M. Demarco Sells 5,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $131,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 938,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,451. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 656.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,301,000 after buying an additional 641,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,849 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,732,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,338,000 after purchasing an additional 195,714 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 444.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $60,074,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

