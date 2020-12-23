Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) Shares Down 0.3%

Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.95 and last traded at $50.45. Approximately 7,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

