ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EPIX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $262.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $8.50.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $10,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,725,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

