Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.48

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 106607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27.

Get Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) alerts:

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etrion Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.