Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 811320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eve & Co Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

