Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 141.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVLO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $517.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 22,900,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,366 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,370,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 117,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

