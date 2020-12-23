EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

EVO Payments stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 288,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,424. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 166,000 shares of company stock worth $4,307,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EVO Payments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

