Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) and Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) Head to Head Survey

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) and Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Power Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exelon and Premier Power Renewable Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon $34.44 billion 1.18 $2.94 billion $3.22 12.97 Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Exelon and Premier Power Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon 7.15% 9.24% 2.55% Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exelon and Premier Power Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon 1 2 3 0 2.33 Premier Power Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exelon presently has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.96%. Given Exelon’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Exelon is more favorable than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Exelon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Premier Power Renewable Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exelon beats Premier Power Renewable Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Premier Power Renewable Energy

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and integration of ground mount and rooftop solar energy systems for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and equity fund customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services. In addition, the company distributes solar energy system components comprising racking, wiring, inverters, solar modules, and other related components to smaller solar developers and integrators. Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.