ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The business had revenue of $35.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.