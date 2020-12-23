ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 13,345 Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $910,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,320,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,096,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 102,051 shares in the last quarter.

CHRS stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $34,892.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,747. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

