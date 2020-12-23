ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $258,000 Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cabot by 1,353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after buying an additional 306,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,838,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cabot by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 401,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 220,311 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after buying an additional 134,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

NYSE:CBT opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $48.18.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

