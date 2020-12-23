Exosis Market Capitalization Reaches $15,656.28 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. Exosis has a market cap of $15,656.28 and approximately $788.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,909.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.41 or 0.02511698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00448487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.93 or 0.01204435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.30 or 0.00651695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00022510 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00241926 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00065056 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 660,858 coins and its circulating supply is 495,858 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.