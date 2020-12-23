FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.75-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57-1.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.75-11.15 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FDS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.20.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $331.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.53. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

