Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.25. 253,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 281,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several research firms recently commented on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $279.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 79.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.