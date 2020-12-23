Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 288,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 223,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

