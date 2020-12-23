Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FSLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a sell rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.67.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly stock opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. Fastly has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.15.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $11,679,731.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,189,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $1,947,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,379 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,647.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 723,989 shares of company stock valued at $62,934,086. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,456,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $923,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 676.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.