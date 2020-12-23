Feathercoin Hits One Day Volume of $7,286.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Feathercoin has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $7,286.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 302,290,920 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

