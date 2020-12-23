Fera 24-Hour Volume Reaches $553.00 (FERA)

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Fera has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fera has a market cap of $102,360.86 and $553.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fera token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00134222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00678742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00140953 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00382168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00095367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00059419 BTC.

About Fera

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 tokens. Fera’s official website is www.ferastrategies.com . The official message board for Fera is medium.com/@ferastrategies

Fera Token Trading

Fera can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

