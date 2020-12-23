FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Trading 0.1% Higher

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.04 and last traded at $40.04. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The stock has a market cap of $45.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

FFW Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, money market, Christmas club accounts, health savings, and overdraft protection accounts.

