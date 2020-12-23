Financial Comparison: Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Laredo Petroleum and Concho Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 3 4 0 2.38 Concho Resources 0 9 16 0 2.64

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.17%. Concho Resources has a consensus target price of $71.27, indicating a potential upside of 25.54%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Concho Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.63, meaning that its stock price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concho Resources has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Concho Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.28 -$342.46 million $14.80 1.31 Concho Resources $4.59 billion 2.43 -$705.00 million $3.05 18.61

Laredo Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concho Resources. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concho Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Concho Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -111.63% 23.92% 6.68% Concho Resources -294.71% 8.15% 5.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.6% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Concho Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Concho Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Concho Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it had assembled 133,512 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 293,377 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.