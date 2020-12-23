Financial Review: Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) and CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) and CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Green Planet Group and CVR Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A CVR Energy -3.29% -7.14% -2.65%

93.2% of CVR Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of CVR Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Energy has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Green Planet Group and CVR Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Energy 2 4 1 0 1.86

CVR Energy has a consensus price target of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.45%. Given CVR Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CVR Energy is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Planet Group and CVR Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CVR Energy $6.36 billion 0.24 $380.00 million $3.78 3.95

CVR Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Green Planet Group.

Summary

CVR Energy beats Green Planet Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Planet Group Company Profile

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products. It owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas; and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as supporting logistics assets. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products; and a nitrogen fertilizer facility in East Dubuque, Illinois that produces nitrogen fertilizers in the form of ammonia and UAN. It primarily markets UAN products to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

