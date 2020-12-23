Financial Review: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) & ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Dividends

ASE Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intel pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ASE Technology pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intel pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Intel has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Intel is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares ASE Technology and Intel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $13.56 billion 0.88 $570.40 million $0.25 22.00 Intel $71.97 billion 2.65 $21.05 billion $4.87 9.57

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than ASE Technology. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 5.39% 11.06% 4.20% Intel 28.10% 29.44% 15.70%

Volatility and Risk

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ASE Technology and Intel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Intel 10 16 15 0 2.12

Intel has a consensus price target of $58.06, indicating a potential upside of 24.61%. Given Intel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intel is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Summary

Intel beats ASE Technology on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer level packaging; SESUB; and substrate interposer packages. In addition, the company offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, it provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, the company develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, financing, investment advisory, warehousing management, logistics, and after sales services; manufactures computer assistance systems and related peripherals, electronic components, communication peripherals, telecommunications equipment, motherboards, and car components; imports and exports various products and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products. The company also provides Internet of things products, including high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications; and computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technology. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. The company has collaborations with UC San Francisco's Center for Digital Health Innovation, Fortanix, and Microsoft Azure to establish a computing platform with privacy-preserving analytics to accelerate the development and validation of clinical algorithms. Intel Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

