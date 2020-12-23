FinNexus Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $473,456.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00050113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00326367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00034393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002020 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FNX is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

