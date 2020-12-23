FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FEYE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $22.40 on Monday. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in FireEye by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,664 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

