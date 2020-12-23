FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FEYE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $22.40 on Monday. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in FireEye by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,664 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit