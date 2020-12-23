FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.28. 50,404,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 928% from the average session volume of 4,904,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FEYE. Truist cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,132,335.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of FireEye by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FireEye by 203.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of FireEye by 4.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,664 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

