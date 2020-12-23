First Foundation Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $872.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.51. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,467,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 450,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 57,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

