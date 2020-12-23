First Internet Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $283.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.