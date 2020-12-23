First Internet Bancorp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.82. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.83 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INBK. ValuEngine cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $28.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

