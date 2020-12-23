First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

FAM stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Dividend History for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit