First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.86. Approximately 567,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,804% from the average daily volume of 29,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 14.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

