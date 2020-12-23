First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.09

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.09 and traded as high as $10.57. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 69,136 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $952,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $614,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 48,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 42,513 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

