First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.
NYSE FMY opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $14.78.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
