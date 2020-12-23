First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

NYSE FMY opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $14.78.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Dividend History for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit