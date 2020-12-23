First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

NYSE FMY opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $14.78.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

