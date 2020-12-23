First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.55

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.55 and last traded at $122.55, with a volume of 1646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

