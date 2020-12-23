FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FSV has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.70. The company had a trading volume of 35,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $145.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.55 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

