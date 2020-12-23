Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Sells 2,073 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FISV opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.01. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fiserv by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

