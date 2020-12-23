Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.07

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.07 and last traded at $39.86, with a volume of 2346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.