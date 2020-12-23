FLETA Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One FLETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $488,534.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00134538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00020585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.00666429 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00179995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00382541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00097148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00058571 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,581,398 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

