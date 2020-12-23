Flowchain (FLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,591.57

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Flowchain token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. During the last week, Flowchain has traded up 58.7% against the dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $10,591.57 and $23,790.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00048579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00326759 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00031521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

